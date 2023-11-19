Maccelli scored a goal on one shot in the Coyotes' 5-2 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Maccelli opened the scoring Saturday, finishing a nice pass from Janis Moser. After posting a nine-game point streak earlier in the season, Maccelli has just two points in his last five games as he looks to get back on track offensively. He should be expected to continue playing on the second line and second power-play unit.