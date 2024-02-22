Maccelli scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Maccelli has two goals and two assists over his last six outings. He had just five points in January, so February has been a solid month in comparison for the 23-year-old winger. He's at nine goals, 37 points, 95 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 56 appearances this season, and he's been a mainstay on the second line.
