Maccelli logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

Maccelli had the secondary helper on a Nick Bjugstad tally in the second period. This was the first game in over a month in which Maccelli had multiple shots on goal -- he remains a pass-first winger, though he's been very effective with that by racking up a goal and 10 assists in his last 11 outings. For the season, the 22-year-old rookie has two goals, 19 helpers, 21 shots on net, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 26 contests.