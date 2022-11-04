Maccelli recorded a pair of assists in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.

For the first time this season, Maccelli got on the scoresheet at even strength when he set up a Juuso Valimaki goal. He did it again a few minutes later, assisting on Lawson Crouse's goal. Maccelli has earned five of his seven helpers with the man advantage this year. The 22-year-old Finn has added just four shots on net, four PIM, three hits, three blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 10 outings, so he'll need to keep his offense up to make any sort of impact in fantasy.