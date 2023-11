Maccelli posted an assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Maccelli set up Lawson Crouse's empty-net tally to secure the victory. Over the last four games, Maccelli has a goal and four assists, providing steady playmaking from his second-line role. The 23-year-old winger is up to 16 points, 30 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 20 contests. He's exceeded 18 minutes of ice time three times this season, with two of those instances coming in the last two games.