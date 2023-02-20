Maccelli produced an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Maccelli set up Barrett Hayton's goal two minutes into overtime. With five helpers over his last four games, Maccelli is finally back into playmaking form after a slow patch following his return from a lower-body injury in late January. The rookie winger is up to three goals, 25 helpers, 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 39 appearances.