Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Signs entry-level deal

Maccelli agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Arizona on Tuesday.

After two seasons in juniors with USHL Dubuque, Maccelli returned to his native Finland this year. In 43 outings for Ilves, the 19-year-old racked up 13 goals and 17 helpers. The winger figures to spend another year playing overseas before making a return to North America, where he will likely start out playing in the AHL.