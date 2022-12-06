Maccelli recorded an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.
Maccelli set up Shayne Gostisbehere's goal on a blast from the point in the second period. Over his last five games, Maccelli has a goal and six helpers, though he was also scratched twice in that span. The 22-year-old rookie leads all first-year players with 15 assists, but he's added just two tallies, 17 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 21 contests.
