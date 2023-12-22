Maccelli notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Maccelli has done a little of everything over his last eight games, racking up seven points, 25 shots on net and seven blocked shots in that span. The 23-year-old is known more for playmaking than scoring or defensive work, but he's rounding out his game well in his third campaign. The winger has six goals, 18 assists, 67 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 32 appearances.