Maccelli provided an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Maccelli has been limited to three assists over his last seven games following a three-point effort in Ottawa on March 1. The Coyotes' frequent line shuffling saw him drop to the third line Thursday. The 23-year-old is up to 46 points, 119 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 67 appearances. As long as Maccelli continues to see power-play time, he'll be a solid depth winger for fantasy managers.
