Maccelli posted an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Maccelli helped out on a Jack McBain goal in the third period. The assist gave Maccelli a modest three-game point streak with a tally and three helpers in that span. The 22-year-old rookie is up to five goals, 29 assists, 38 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 47 contests overall.
