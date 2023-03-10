Maccelli posted an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Maccelli helped out on a Jack McBain goal in the third period. The assist gave Maccelli a modest three-game point streak with a tally and three helpers in that span. The 22-year-old rookie is up to five goals, 29 assists, 38 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 47 contests overall.