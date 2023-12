Maccelli posted an assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Maccelli, a strong playmaker, had gone a season-high four games without an assist. He had one goal in that span, but it's concerning his offense was cold while the Coyotes racked up 17 tallies during the stretch. Maccelli continues to fit in just fine on the second line, racking up four goals, 14 helpers, 46 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 25 appearances.