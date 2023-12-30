Maccelli posted an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Maccelli set up Lawson Crouse for the Coyotes' second goal of the contest. This helper was Maccelli's fifth over the last six games, and he finished December with 11 points across 13 outings. The 23-year-old winger is up to 27 points, 71 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 35 appearances this season. He remains a key playmaker on the second line and on the power play.