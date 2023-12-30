Maccelli posted an assist in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.
Maccelli set up Lawson Crouse for the Coyotes' second goal of the contest. This helper was Maccelli's fifth over the last six games, and he finished December with 11 points across 13 outings. The 23-year-old winger is up to 27 points, 71 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 35 appearances this season. He remains a key playmaker on the second line and on the power play.
More News
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Reaches 20-assist mark•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Slides assist in win•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Adds helper in win•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Nets lone goal in win•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Point streak at four games•
-
Coyotes' Matias Maccelli: Puts up assist Monday•