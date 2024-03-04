Maccelli notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Maccelli's helper extended his point streak to six games (three goals, five assists). The 23-year-old winger has 12 points over 13 contests since the start of February, maintaining solid offense while playing in a top-six role. He's up to 44 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 61 appearances, a pace just slightly behind the 49-point campaign he put up in 64 outings a year ago.