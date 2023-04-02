Maccelli notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Sharks.

Maccelli set up Janis Moser on the Coyotes' first goal of the game. That helper ended a four-game stretch in which Maccelli scored three times without providing an assist, matching the rookie's longest playmaking drought of the campaign. He's at 10 goals, 34 helpers, 13 power-play points, 56 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 59 contests, which might be enough to earn him some down-ballot attention for the Calder Trophy.