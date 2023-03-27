Maccelli scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Maccelli had multiple shots for the first time in six games. He's not lacking for production though -- the 22-year-old has four goals and seven helpers over his last 12 outings. The rookie winger is up to 41 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 56 appearances while playing mainly in a middle-six role.