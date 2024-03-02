Maccelli scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Friday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

After feeding Nick Schmaltz for a tally in the first period, Maccelli took control in the third, helping set up Dylan Guenther for the game-winner before icing things with an empty-netter. Maccelli extended his point streak to five games with the performance, and he's found another gear over the last six weeks, racking up four goals an d 14 points over the last 17 contests.