Maccelli posted two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings.

This was the second time in three games that Maccelli has picked up a pair of helpers. The 22-year-old hasn't scored a goal in eight games since he returned from a lower-body injury, but the lack of a finishing touch has been more of a season-long issue for the rookie winger. He's at three goals, 24 helpers, 10 power-play points, 28 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 38 appearances.