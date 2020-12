Maccelli will remain on loan with Ilves of Finland's Liiga for the 2020-21 campaign, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Maccelli has played well during his time in his native Finland this year, picking up six goals and 17 points in 20 games with Ilves. The Liiga's season will wrap up in April, so there's a chance Maccelli will return to North America for a few games towards the end of the upcoming campaign, but he likely won't see any action with the big club.