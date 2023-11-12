Dumba produced an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Predators.

Dumba got on the scoresheet for the first time since the Coyotes' season opener. The 29-year-old defenseman hasn't been able to reignite his scoring spark in Arizona, with Sean Durzi and Janis Moser getting most of the good offensive minutes on the Coyotes' blue line. Dumba is at two points, 21 shots on net, 21 hits, 20 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 14 appearances in a top-four role, though he's been under 20 minutes in five straight games.