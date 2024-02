Dumba scored a goal, added an assist, logged four hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

This was Dumba's first multi-point effort of the campaign. He already has three points over six games in February after logging just a single assist in December and January combined. The 29-year-old is at four goals, four assists, 52 shots on net, 122 hits, 76 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 50 appearances.