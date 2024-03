Dumba recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Dumba snapped a six-game point drought with the helper on Nick Bjugstad's second-period tally. The 29-year-old Dumba has had just a couple of small bursts of production on offense this season. He's at a meager 10 points with 61 shots on net, 55 PIM, 150 hits, 84 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 58 appearances.