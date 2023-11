Dumba (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Lightning, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Dumba missed Saturday's contest with a lower-body issue, which appears to just be a short-term concern. The 29-year-old defenseman has struggled so far with four points and a minus-9 rating through 19 games, though he's provided solid physical play in a top-four role.