Dumba notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dumba has earned both of his assists this season over the last three games. The 29-year-old is at three points, 22 shots on net, 22 hits, 22 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-5 rating through his first 16 contests with the Coyotes. With Juuso Valimaki (mouth) and Travis Dermott (upper body) out, Dumba has seen a bump in ice time after slipping into more of a bottom-four role after his slow start to the campaign.