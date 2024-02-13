Dumba scored a goal on three shots, doled out two hits, blocked three shots and added four PIM in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Dumba had gone 29 games without a goal, picking up just one assist in that span. His tally Monday opened the scoring late in the first period. Dumba's offense has been extremely limited in his first year with the Coyotes -- he's at six points, 50 shots on net and a minus-10 rating while adding 47 PIM, 101 hits and 70 blocked shots over 47 appearances. Despite the poor scoring, he's maintained a top-four role.