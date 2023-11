Dumba scored a goal on two shots in the Coyotes' 5-2 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Dumba finished a pass from Travis Boyd on a 2-on-1 to knot the game at 2-2. This goal marks Dumba's second goal of the season and third game in his last four that he has picked up points as he seems to be heating up offensively. The former Wild defenseman should be expected to continue playing on the second defensive pairing.