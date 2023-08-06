Dumba (concussion) signed a one-year, $3.9 million contract with Arizona on Sunday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Dumba sustained a concussion in Minnesota's season-ending loss to Dallas on April 28, but he could be ready for start of training camp with his new team. The 29-year-old earned four goals, 10 assists, 99 shots on net, 116 blocked shots and 104 hits in 79 games last season. Dumba should slot in as a top-four defender for the Coyotes. He could also see action on the power play during the 2023-24 campaign.