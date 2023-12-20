Dumba logged an assist, two shots on goal, three blocked shots, four hits and five PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Dumba got the fight out of the way early, dropping the mitts with Brady Tkachuk in the first period. In the third, Dumba helped out on defense partner Janis Moser's tally. The assist snapped a 12-game drought for Dumba. The 29-year-old blueliner hasn't done much on offense this year, posting a mere five points with 37 shots on net, 55 hits, 43 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 30 appearances.