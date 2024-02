Villalta allowed five goals on 25 shots during Monday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Villalta's second NHL game and first start didn't go very well. The Coyotes led 3-2 after the second period, but Villalta allowed three goals in a span of 2:03 in the final frame. The 24-year-old goalie is likely to head back to AHL Tucson once Connor Ingram (undisclosed) gets healthy.