Villalta signed a two-year, two-way contract with Utah HC on Wednesday.

Villalta was set to become an unrestricted free agent in July after completing his one-year, two-way deal for the 2023-24 campaign. He had a 2.54 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 51 regular-season outings with AHL Tucson this year. He also appeared in two games with Arizona, posting a 4.17 GAA and an .828 save percentage.