Villalta signed a one-year, two-way deal with Arizona on Saturday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Villalta spent the last four seasons in the Kings' minor league system. He was 12-8-1 with a 2.65 GAA and ,910 save percentage with AHL Ontario in 2022-23. Look for Villalta to start the season with AHL Tucson in 2023-24.