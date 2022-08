Lamoureux inked a three-year, entry-level deal with Arizona on Wednesday.

Lamoureux was selected by the organization with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old blueliner notched four goals and 20 helpers in 54 games with QMJHL Drummondville and will likely spend the upcoming season continuing to play in juniors, though he might get an extended look during training camp.