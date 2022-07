Lamoureux was selected 29th overall by the Coyotes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Lamoureux is a 6-foot-7 character defender who plays heavy, hard hockey. His compete and attitude are through the proverbial roof, but the rest of his game needs development. Honestly, it's hard to be consistent with such long and growing limbs. Big guys develop slowly, so Lamoureux will be given a long ramp to consolidate his game. When he does, he has a chance to be a 5/6 defender in the NHL.