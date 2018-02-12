Coyotes' Max Domi: Back-to-back games with assist
Domi recorded a helper during a 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia.
Domi's now recorded five assists in his last 10 games, despite centering the third line in the desert. The 23-year-old's point production has slightly declined from last season's 38 points in 59 games, as he's tallied just 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) in 55 contests in 2017-18. However, Domi has been victimized by a poor shooting percentage -- he's scored on a mere 2.8 percent of his shots, much below the typical 9-to-10 percent average. Even if the statistic corrects to the mean it's hard to put up points on the bottom six, but Domi has loads of offensive potential, and has been appearing on the second power-play unit with Clayton Kellar to his left as of late.
