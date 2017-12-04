Coyotes' Max Domi: Bags pair of helpers
Domi assisted on both his team's goals in a 3-2 loss Sunday in Vegas.
Domi is still having a tough time finding twine (two goals this year), but his 15 assists in 30 games aren't bad. Still, his 17 points and minus-11 rating amount to a pace that's still shy of his 52-point rookie showing, so Domi's still got a ways to go when it comes to fulfilling fantasy expectations.
More News
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Two helpers in overtime defeat•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Ends goal drought in win•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Goal drought extends to 12 games•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Two helpers in 4-2 loss•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Scores power-play goal Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Ups point streak to four with two assists•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...