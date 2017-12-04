Domi assisted on both his team's goals in a 3-2 loss Sunday in Vegas.

Domi is still having a tough time finding twine (two goals this year), but his 15 assists in 30 games aren't bad. Still, his 17 points and minus-11 rating amount to a pace that's still shy of his 52-point rookie showing, so Domi's still got a ways to go when it comes to fulfilling fantasy expectations.