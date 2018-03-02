Domi had three assists in Thursday's win over the Wild.

The Coyotes are 26 points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, but Domi is finishing the season strong, racking up eight points (two goals) in his last nine games. The 23-year-old has reached the 30-point mark for the third consecutive season and is locked into a top-six role. He's been a disappointment overall with just five goals in 63 games, but his recent strong play is at least increasing his fantasy value for 2018-19.