Domi dished out two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Calgary.

Of Domi's 44 points this season, seven have come in the past three games. If the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft is able to keep this level up over the season's final few games, owners in redraft league's should certainly take note.

