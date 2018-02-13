Coyotes' Max Domi: Ends 20-game goal drought
Domi scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 6-1 win over Chicago.
This tally snapped a 20-game goal drought for the third-year forward, and Domi had just five assists during the dry spell. While it's definitely important to note that he's more of a playmaker than a goal scorer, he's also far too talented to have such a prolonged slump. Monday's solid outing could kick-start a late-season surge, but keeping expectations in check is probably wise.
