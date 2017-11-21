Coyotes' Max Domi: Ends goal drought in win
Domi scored in his team's 4-1 victory over Toronto on Monday, breaking a 12-game goal drought.
It's ironic that Domi broke his goal drought against the team his father spent 12 years with, but the important thing to fantasy owners is that it happened. Domi led the Coyotes in shots in this game, which bodes well for him moving forward.
More News
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Goal drought extends to 12 games•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Two helpers in 4-2 loss•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Scores power-play goal Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Ups point streak to four with two assists•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Grabs two helpers in win•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Snipes twice Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...