Domi scored in his team's 4-1 victory over Toronto on Monday, breaking a 12-game goal drought.

It's ironic that Domi broke his goal drought against the team his father spent 12 years with, but the important thing to fantasy owners is that it happened. Domi led the Coyotes in shots in this game, which bodes well for him moving forward.

