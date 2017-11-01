Coyotes' Max Domi: Goal drought extends to 12 games
Domi missed the scoresheet and took a minus-3 rating during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Detroit. His goalless stretch is now up to 12 games.
Domi last found the back of the net in the season opener, and while he still has a respectable seven assists during the 12-game goal drought, fantasy owners were counting on a step forward from the 22-year-old winger. Additionally, his minus-7 rating hurts in settings including the category. However, it's not all doom and gloom, as Domi is locked into a top offensive role and has shown a significant uptick in shot volume with 40 through 13 games. There is definitely statistical correction ahead of his 2.5 shooting percentage.
