Domi registered two assists -- including a power-play setup -- Saturday, helping the Coyotes to a 5-2 road win over the Blues.

After recording 18 goals as a rookie in 2015-16, Domi had just nine last season and is up to only three through 48 games this year. Arizona's 12th overall pick from the 2013 draft is shooting more than ever, but he's made good on only 2.9 percent of his attempts which is unacceptable for a center. Domi's saving grace in fantasy has been his 18 helpers, though he hasn't lived up to his lofty draft billing and is perhaps best left on the virtual pine until he builds up another hot streak.