Domi took a mainenance day Tuesday due to illness, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Considering the absence was classified as a maintenance day, it would seem there is still a good chance Domi will be ready by the time Thursday's matchup with the Wild rolls around. Another update on his status should surface as the contest draws closer, but he still has two days to fully recover from the ailment.

