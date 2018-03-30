Coyotes' Max Domi: Multi-point effort in loss
Domi recorded his ninth goal of the season and had an assist in Thursday's loss to the Kings.
Domi has had a very disappointing season, but he's finishing strong, managing four goals and six points in his last seven games. His 39 points in 78 games make him valuable in deeper leagues, but his nine goals are quite a letdown for a second-line winger seeing power-play time. Domi has some great offensive skill, but he needs to become more consistent to really gain fantasy relevance.
