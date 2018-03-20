Coyotes' Max Domi: Posts three points in victory
Domi scored a pair of goals and assisted on an Oliver Ekman-Larsson goal, helping his team to a 5-2 win over Calgary on Monday.
Two of Domi's three points came with the net empty, so it's probably a good idea not to read too deeply into a three-point evening. On the other hand, three points is still three points and Domi now has five points in his past three games. He can be of help to your team, but odds are that you'll find a more consistent option elsewhere.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...