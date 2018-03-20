Domi scored a pair of goals and assisted on an Oliver Ekman-Larsson goal, helping his team to a 5-2 win over Calgary on Monday.

Two of Domi's three points came with the net empty, so it's probably a good idea not to read too deeply into a three-point evening. On the other hand, three points is still three points and Domi now has five points in his past three games. He can be of help to your team, but odds are that you'll find a more consistent option elsewhere.