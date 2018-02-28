Coyotes' Max Domi: Returns to practice
Domi (illness) was back at practice Wednesday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Domi received a maintenance day Tuesday due to an illness, but his presence on the ice Wednesday suggests he's not in any danger of missing Thursday's matchup with Minnesota. The 22-year-old pivot has had a disappointing campaign, as he's only notched five goals and 27 points in 62 games this season after totaling nine goals and 38 points in 59 contests in 2016-17.
