Domi had a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Ducks.

Just like that, Domi's already tied his 2016-17 power-play goal total in 58 fewer games. The 2013 first-rounder has notched 70 percent of his career points via assists, but fantasy owners would love to see him keep putting the puck on net with the extra man.