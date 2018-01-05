Domi missed the scoresheet for the fifth consecutive game during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against Nashville.

The third-year forward has just one goal and one assist through his past 12 contests and only 19 points over 42 games for the campaign. After scoring at a 0.64 point-per-game pace through his first two seasons, Domi's current 0.45 mark is a huge disappointment. The fantasy setup in Arizona is far from ideal, but 12th overall selection from the 2013 draft has to shoulder some of the blame for the Coyotes' shortcomings.

