Domi registered three assists and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-0 home win over the Blues.

The 2013 first-round (12th overall) draft pick found his stroke in March, as he finishes the month with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) to complement a plus-11 rating through 17 games. He's not doing a whole lot on the power play, with only one man-advantage assist over that span, but Domi remains in a top six role and is doing plenty at even strength to help owners in the fantasy playoffs.