Domi picked up a power-play assist, an even strength assist, three shots and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Domi's off to a fast start with four points in four games to open his third NHL campaign. Half of that production has come with the extra man, which is encouraging to see after Domi produced just eight of his 38 points last season on the power play.

