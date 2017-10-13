Coyotes' Max Domi: Two helpers in 4-2 loss
Domi picked up a power-play assist, an even strength assist, three shots and a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Domi's off to a fast start with four points in four games to open his third NHL campaign. Half of that production has come with the extra man, which is encouraging to see after Domi produced just eight of his 38 points last season on the power play.
More News
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Scores power-play goal Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Ups point streak to four with two assists•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Grabs two helpers in win•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Snipes twice Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Extends point streak with multi-point effort•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Collects assist against Blackhawks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...