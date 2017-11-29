Coyotes' Max Domi: Two helpers in overtime defeat
Domi dished out an even-strength assist and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Domi has five points in his past fives games after being blanked in each of his previous eight appearances. His 13 assists in 27 games have the third-year forward on pace to eclipse his previous career high of 34 helpers, and Domi's contributions in the goal department figure to rise once his 3.0 percent shooting percentage rebounds closer to his career mark of 8.8 percent.
More News
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Ends goal drought in win•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Goal drought extends to 12 games•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Two helpers in 4-2 loss•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Scores power-play goal Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Ups point streak to four with two assists•
-
Coyotes' Max Domi: Grabs two helpers in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...