Domi dished out an even-strength assist and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Domi has five points in his past fives games after being blanked in each of his previous eight appearances. His 13 assists in 27 games have the third-year forward on pace to eclipse his previous career high of 34 helpers, and Domi's contributions in the goal department figure to rise once his 3.0 percent shooting percentage rebounds closer to his career mark of 8.8 percent.